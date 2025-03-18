Family Night Out at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Get ready for a night of family fun, delicious comfort food, and a heartwarming movie. The Greater Falls Family Partnership invites families to a special Family Night Out featuring brinner (breakfast for dinner) and a movie, on Friday, March 28, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Rockingham Free Public Library.

Bring the whole family, and enjoy a delightful evening with all your favorite breakfast classics – pancakes, waffles, and more – served up for dinner. Kids are encouraged to come in their coziest pajamas, and bring their favorite stuffed animal to snuggle up with during the movie.

The family movie features a brilliant young girl with telekinetic powers battling against her cruel parents and a tyrannical school principal, while finding solace in books and a kindhearted teacher who recognizes her potential. As she hones her abilities, she stands up to injustice, ultimately freeing herself and her classmates from oppression. For movie details, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.

Whether you’re a fan of syrup, fruit, or whipped cream and chocolate chips on your pancakes, this event is all about good food, great company, and family-friendly entertainment.

Family Night Out is a free event for families hosted by the Greater Falls Family Partnership, with support from the Bellows Falls Rotary. The Greater Falls Family Partnership is made up of Building Bright Futures, Greater Falls Connections, Main Street Arts, Parks Place Community Center, Rockingham Free Public Library, and Springfield Area Parent Child Center. For more information, contact Sam at the library, at 802-463-4270, youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or any of the Greater Falls Family Partnership organizations.