Family contra dance at SAPCC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) will be hosting a family contra dance on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3-5 p.m. This event will be held indoors at SAPCC’s Workforce Development and Training Center, 51 Jack and Jill Lane, North Springfield, Vt.

Contra dancing is a deeply-rooted New England tradition, where pairs dance in a line following the instructions of a caller. There will be live folk music by Amy Englesberg and friends, snacks, and treats by donation.