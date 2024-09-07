Family contra dance at SAPCC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) will be hosting a family contra dance on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3-5 p.m. This event will be held indoors at SAPCC’s Workforce Development and Training Center, 51 Jack and Jill Lane, North Springfield, Vt.
Contra dancing is a deeply-rooted New England tradition, where pairs dance in a line following the instructions of a caller. There will be live folk music by Amy Englesberg and friends, snacks, and treats by donation.
No special footwear is required – dress as fancy or casual as you wish. You do not need to bring a dancing partner or have children to attend, and no experience is required. Come for the music and snacks, to see your friends and neighbors, for the dancing, or all of the above. Proceeds benefit the work of SAPCC, which provides wraparound services, support, and education for children, families, and caregivers throughout southern Windsor and northern Windham counties. Visit www.sapcc-vt.org to find out more about their work.
Online registration is preferred, and a limited number of tickets will also be available at the door. Register at www.tinyurl.com/Contradance2024Register. Reach out to SAPCC@sapcc-vt.org or call 802-886-5242 with any questions.