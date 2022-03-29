Family Center offers prom wear for local students

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Andover Family Center is holding their annual community service project, “Everyone Deserves a Special and Affordable Prom Outfit!” To celebrate the return of Prom Night, there will be an Open House Prom Shopping Event on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at the Family Center.

There will be a large selection of prom wear, including over 100 dresses, suits, and tuxedos. All are in either new or like-new condition. There will also be accessories such as shoes, shirts, ties, wraps, and jewelry available.

There is a suggested donation. If unable to make it to the “Open House,” the prom room will be open for shopping during regular thrift shop hours during April and May.