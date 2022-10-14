Fall Sports Schedule, Oct. 13-19

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Thursday, Oct. 13 –

Boys Soccer

White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Girls Field Hockey

Woodstock Union High at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Rivendell Academy at GMUHS, 4 p.m.

Springfield at White River Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 –

Boys Football

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

GMUHS at Stevens, 4 p.m.

Rivendell Academy at Leland and Gray, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 –

Girls Soccer

White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 12 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Boys Football

Fall Mountain at Inter-lakes High School, 12 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17 –

Girls Soccer

Otter Valley Union at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 –

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at GMUHS, 4 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.

Leland and Gray at Mill River Union, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hillsboro-Deering at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

GMUHS at Fair Haven, 6 p.m.

Twin Valley at Leland and Gray, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Rivendell Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls Field Hockey

Brattleboro Union at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.