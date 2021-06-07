Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund online fundraiser

LANGDON, N.H. – The New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits is sponsoring NH Gives. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund. This is a 24-hour-only online event. The link to the donation page will go live at 5 p.m. June 8, and stay open for 24 hours until 5 p.m., June 9. Donations can be made online at the NH Gives link.

Established in 1969, the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund is one of the longest-running high school scholarship funds in the region. Serving the Fall Mountain Regional High School district, the organization has awarded scholarship funds to more than 1,500 deserving students over a 52-year span.

For more information, go to www.nhgives.org/organizations/fall-mountain-scholarship-fund-inc.