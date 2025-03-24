Fair Housing Know-Your-Rights Workshop at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fair Housing Project is presenting a Know-Your-Rights Workshop, at Fletcher Memorial Library, on Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Join us to learn about fair housing, tenants’ rights and responsibilities, and strategies for finding rental housing.

This workshop introduces the fundamentals of tenant rights and responsibilities, as well as fair housing protections, and it is designed for tenants, landlords, and all community members in between. We will cover the housing landscape in Vermont, basic tenant skills, landlord obligations, who is protected under state and federal fair housing law, what housing discrimination can look and sound like, and what we can do to prevent housing discrimination.

This workshop provides information that is essential to all community members, community advocates, and housing providers. It is crucial that people are aware of these rights and fair housing protections, to have the knowledge to navigate a variety of housing experiences and conflicts. Our goal is to help everyone be informed about where they can find support, resources, and information to prevent and fight illegal housing discrimination.

This event is free and open to the public. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. Please call 802-228-8921 with questions, or visit www.fmlnews.org.