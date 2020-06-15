FACT TV Comcast channels move

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Falls Area Community Television, located in Bellows Falls, cable channels for Comcast customers have moved from channels 8 and 10 to channels 1076 and 1086. This change effects Comcast customers in Bellows Falls, Rockingham, Westmintser, Saxtons River, Athens, Brookline, and Grafton.

The channels have moved as a result of agreement between Public Access TV stations in Vermont and Comcast. The channel movement now allows Falls Area Community Television to be included in Comcast’s program guide. With that said, the call letters for Falls Area Community Television are FACTP for our public channel on 1076 and FACTG for our government channel on 1086.

Falls Area Community Television would like to thank residents in our service area for their support, and we encourage any residents that may be experiencing any issues with the new channels to call us at 1-802-463-1613 or email alex@fact8.com so that we can correct the any issues with Comcast.