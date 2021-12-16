Expeditionary School students learn silver fabrication

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, as part of their partnership with the Expeditionary School at Black River, organized and presented two Silver Fabrication classes for ESBR students. Students learned about the properties of silver, and how to design, form, solder, and finish silver jewelry. Setting stones in jewelry was also covered.

These classes were made possible by the Better Places Project, which produced eight custom-designed picnic tables that were distributed throughout public spaces in Ludlow. Local businesses sponsored each of the tables, and the resulting funds were used to provide scholarships for Expeditionary School students.

Through the Fletcher Farm School, another class is being scheduled to create birch bark ornaments, which will be used in the ESBR student play that will be held in the Ludlow Town Auditorium Jan. 29, 2022.

As a result of the partnership between the Expeditionary School and the Fletcher Farm School, future classes will be open to ESBR students and they will be able to earn credit for taking these classes.

Fletcher Farm School also announced their raffle winners. Winning tickets for the school’s annual raffles were drawn, and the following winners have been notified: Hand-hooked wool rug, Coleen O’Neil; woven necktie seat bench, Cara Schreck; and geometric patterned crocheted afghan, Sarah Schanno.

There’s still time to get in on the raffle for the Baltimore Album quilt hand-appliqued by Viola Greening. Tickets are on sale until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2022 and can be purchased on our website at www.fletcherfarm.org.

We are now adding new classes on our website as they are scheduled. There are currently spring and summer classes available for registration. You can select classes by season or by subject.

You can register for classes, give a donation, buy a raffle ticket, or buy gift certificates, which make wonderful holiday gifts, at www.fletcherfarm.org.