LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River had been blazing forward in their goal to keep 7-12 education in Ludlow, Vt. They have the goal of expanding their students and programs in the upcoming year. Head of School Kendra Rickerby hosted a virtual open house Wednesday, April 21 and will hold another one May 11. You can sign up by joining the newsletter and visiting the website.

The Expeditionary School at Black River’s mission is to educate students to be intellectually curious, resourceful, and confident in themselves for a life of personal fulfillment and civic engagement.

The 2021-2022 Program of Studies is now published on the website: www.blackriveris.org/programofstudies.

The program of studies outlines their innovative approach to learning, which includes learning pathways. They have four career tracks for high school including: resort management, information technology, sustainable agriculture, and dual enrollment with a post-secondary institution. Included in the program of studies are details about proficiency-based grading and the variety of unique programs the school offers.

The school had 16 students and was open for in-person learning all year. This summer they are offering a boat-building camp where students can make a kayak and they get to keep the kayak. All materials are included in the program.

They have been hard at work fundraising with a business pledge campaign. They are asking local businesses and the community to pledge their support, which can be paid with payments throughout the year or all at once. The goal is $150,000 and they have raised $13,350.

The school wants to publicly thank its donors: Mary Davis Real Estate, $5,500; Uli Donahue, $1,000; Ludlow Masons, $1,000; Engels & Volker Real Estate, $1,000; Jenkins Builders, $1,000; Tim and Carol Haigh, $1,000; Knight Hot Tubs, $1,000; Michael and Julia Burton, $500; Brewfest, $500; Michael and Terrence Corbie-Plaut, $500; Jay Buckley, $100; Justin Savage, $100; Anne Bruntrager, $100; Shirley Holden, $50; and Jake Sapatos, $20.

If you want to find out more about the campaign or pledge your support, visit www.blackriveris.org/fund2021.