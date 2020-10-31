Everyone Eats supports restaurants, farms, and families

REGION – Everyone Eats is a program that makes meals available through various distribution channels. This Covid-19 relief program is on track to deliver 400,000 restaurant prepared meals. Hubs have been developed in all 14 counties of Vermont. The Vermont Legislature dedicated $5 million in Cares Act funding to support this program that ties food assistance to local economies.

To find a distribution site near you, go to www.vteveryoneeats.org and select Find a Meal. This program is funded through mid-December.