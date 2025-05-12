ESBR students organize yard sale fundraiser

LUDLOW, Vt. – Are you spring cleaning? Don’t know what to do with all that stuff you need to get rid of? The Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is hosting a yard sale fundraiser Saturday, May 24, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., and we are now accepting donations for the sale. Items can be used, but must be clean. No appliances or electronics will be accepted. Items can be dropped off at the school, 43 Main Street in Ludlow, when students arrive at 8 a.m., or in the afternoon from 3-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Otherwise, you can make an appointment with Patrick Pullinen at 802-233-8357 to drop off donations. Items will be accepted until Friday, May 23.

The fundraiser yard sale is being spearheaded by one of ESBR’s seventh grade students. Thank you for considering the school when you are doing your spring sorting and cleaning. Proceeds will benefit the ESBR, and help students acquire custom T-shirts and sweatshirts with the school logo.