ESBR kicks off Business Pledge Campaign

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River, formerly the Black River Independent School, is excited to announce the kick-off of its Business Pledge Campaign for the 2021-2022 school year. This year’s pledge campaign is titled, “Pathways to Possibilities: Support ESBR Year 2.”

“Pathways to Possibilities” embodies the vision and mission of the school; working collaboratively with business leaders, community organizations and educators, students will graduate with a profound appreciation for the world they live in, how they can positively impact their communities and an informed understanding of 21st century career opportunities.

Kendra Rickerby, Head of School, shared this observation: “When we collaborate with an instructor from Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences, we go for a hike. Watching students unplug, take out their clipboard, and write with a pencil about the natural light coming through the trees, and then hearing them discuss their concerns regarding pollution, is a reminder of why these connections with real-world issues will always be at the core of what we do.”

The Expeditionary School at Black River plans to expand enrollment from 16 to 30 students next year. The school intends to raise funds to cover all its costs of operation through a combination of grants, community pledges, donations, fundraising events, and tuition.

To kick off the campaign, our first pledge comes from local real estate agency, Mary W. Davis Realtors. They have pledged $5,500 and become our first Groundbreaker contributor.

Pat Pullinen, chairman of the Board of ESBR, further added, “We know that building a quality 21st century educational experience that prepares area students for their future is a journey. We are excited to continue on our journey into a second year and beyond. We are grateful to Mary W. Davis for their support and hopeful many other area businesses will participate in the campaign.”

The goal of the Business Pledge Campaign is to raise $150,000, which will provide full scholarships for 10 students based on merit and need.

ESBR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and all donations are tax deductible. Please visit www.blackriveris.org/fund2021 to make your pledge.