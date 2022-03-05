ESBR hosts Everest Mountaineer, Jake Norton

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River is proud to host “100 Years of Everest,” presented by Jake Norton. Okemo Mountain, Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, The Boot Pro, and Atomic Ski are proud to be partnering with ESBR for this event. On Thursday March 31 at 7 p.m., join for a live Community Watch Party at the Roundhouse at Jackson Gore. For those who can’t attend in person, there will also be a live stream link.

Jake’s message and his career embodies why Ludlow’s independent school is anchored in the expeditionary learning framework. ESBR students have watched Jake’s films, “Holy un-Holy River” and “Water Tower” in preparation for the March 31 live stream discussion. This has sparked healthy class discussions about overconsumption and pollution. The opportunity for local students to speak directly with the author of those films showcases the ways in which ESBR’s leadership team is committed to expanding student’s horizons.

The Boot Pro is having a raffle to benefit both the Expeditionary School and Ascutney Outdoors. The raffle closes on April 3, and there will be an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets at the March 31 fundraiser for ESBR Year Three. Come out for an evening of interesting conversation and support two local non-profit organizations.

For more information, please contact Kendra Rickerby via email at krickerby@esblackriver.org or visit the school’s website at www.esblackriver.org.