ESBR holds 3rd Annual Peony Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – The ESBR Community is extremely fortunate to have strong local support in their fundraising efforts, and is honored to announce the 3rd Annual Peony Sale thanks to Frost Hill Farm Peony Nursery. Once again, beautiful bouquets of elegant flowers will be available for pick up at designated locales around town during the month of June, beginning with the Ludlow Farmers Market on Friday, June 10 from 4–7 p.m. Bouquets consist of ten stems for a fixed price. Further details for pre-purchasing online as well as other pick-up locales and dates will be provided in the coming weeks. For any and all updates, ESBR’s website is www.esblackriver.org.

Local endeavors such as these are the backbone to ensuring the doors have remained open. We are extremely grateful to the local establishments that continue to host our Annual Peony Sale. Please join us for a beautiful event and cause as the weather brightens for summer.

If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Suzy Buckley, Chair of the Board, at suzy@esblackriver.org, or Kendra Rickerby, Head of School at kendra@esblackriver.org. Please visit our website www.esblackriver.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.