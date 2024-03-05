ESBR Cabin Fever Flannel Fundraiser

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is excited to announce that they are hosting an end of winter Cabin Fever Flannel Fest. Wear your favorite flannel for this beer and pizza fundraiser at Outer Limits in Proctorsville, complete with live music. A silent auction will feature great local items: golf packages, artisan pieces, gift certificates to your favorite local restaurants, ski tuning gift cards, and gift baskets, to name a few. Red Sox vs. Yankee tickets are available for bid as well. To purchase advance tickets and to view or bid on silent auction items, visit www.32auctions.com/esbr2024.

The event will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 4-6 p.m. Family friendly, Outer Limits provides a wonderful atmosphere for a midafternoon St. Paddy’s Day activity that also goes to a great cause. ESBR set out to find a way to keep an affordable, viable, and flexible secondary school in our community, and it would not have been possible without the help of supporters near and far. ESBR looks forward to this fun end-of-the-season event, and hopes to see everyone there.