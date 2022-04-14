Erskine’s Grain & Garden new feeds “Grand Opening” event

CHESTER, Vt. – Erskine’s Grain & Garden, now in it’s second year under new ownership, announces a new offering in their already well-stocked warehouse. Purina Mills and Triple Crown feeds are now available at Erskine’s. These additions include a full line of Purina Mills & Triple Crown equine grains, complete feeds and supplements, Purina Mills chicken, duck, and “family flock” grain for poultry flocks of all shapes and sizes, plus Exclusive & Red Flannel brand dog and cat foods for our smaller furry friends.

To celebrate, the community is cordially invited to the Purina Mills & Triple Crown “Grand Opening” Event, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Purina Mills & Triple Crown representatives will be on site from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. to answer any questions you may have about their feeds. Interested in trying something new, or have a favorite Purina product already? There will be promotions for the day, which will include Purina horse and livestock feeds, Triple Crown Feeds, and Exclusive and Red Flannel dog and cat foods.

That’s not all – we’ve planned fun for the whole family. The day also includes pony rides from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., live music by local favorite Sammy Blanchette from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12 – 1:30 p.m., and a raffle with tons of great door prizes, including a pair of Dryshod boots and other animal themed gift baskets.

“Stadium Snack” concessions will be prepared by the Chester Boys Little League and include hot dogs, peanuts, and crackerjacks, plus Eureka Switchel to wet your whistle. For all their hard work, these guys will get to put all funds raised by concession sales toward refurbishing the ball fields on Lover’s Lane.

Erskine’s, a Chester fixture since 1952, remains a family-owned business. Our mission is to provide our region with quality products for the farm, homestead, or garden by buying locally or U.S.A. made, whenever possible, with a focus on healthy, quality, and dependable products.