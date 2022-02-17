Eric Hill, 1985-2022

WALPOLE, N.H. – Eric Hill of Walpole, NH, born Dec. 10, 1985, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Eric was a loving father to his four children and a devoted partner to his fiancé, Maria Foster. Eric’s children were his love, light, and greatest joy. Eric loved the ocean and recently acquired a great passion for hunting.

Eric is survived by his mother, Diane Bartlett and her husband, Donald; the love of his life, his fiancé, Maria Foster; his children, Reed, Loralei, Asher Hill, and Laciey Parrot; his brother, Christopher Wilder, (Melissa Wilson) of Grafton Vt., and his nephew, Aiden; his biological father, Martin E. Hill; two other siblings, Taylor and Trenton Hill of No. Walpole, N.H.; his paternal grandparents, Morris and Faye Butterfield of Charlestown, N.H.; his aunt, Theresa Hill, her husband, Michael Cascone of Charlemont, Mass., as well as many cousins, friends, and his beloved dogs, Loki and Lila. Eric was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Rita Belisle and her husband, Henry; grandfather, Richard E Rayner Sr.; and his paternal grandfather, Larry Hill.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 11 – 12 p.m. with a service to follow immediately after at Fenton & Hennessy Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. There will be a celebration of Eric to follow services at The American Legion Hall in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Donations may be made to the Go Fund Me page on Facebook or to the bank account set up at The Walpole Savings Bank to help with expenses and to support his children.