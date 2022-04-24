Employment Fair to take place at Riverside Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The River Valley Workforce Investment Board is pleased to announce the 2022 Virtual River Valley Employment Fair, which is making its return in-person on May 11, 2022 at the Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. from 3–6 p.m. Many local employers are actively recruiting for open positions and need well-qualified employees, so Windsor County and surrounding area residents of all ages and various employment levels will be able to search for full or part-time jobs at this free event.

Additionally, the WIB will be offering a virtual event running from May 11 to June 11, 2022, at www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org. The virtual event will include the following from a variety of local employers:

URL links to current openings/website/careers page.

Links to recruitment videos.

Links to virtual hiring events.

Contact information available for resume and cover letter submission.

Information on changes to hiring practices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Any additional updates.

As usual, this year’s Employment Fair has a dual-focus, offering opportunities for jobseekers who are unemployed as well as those who are under-employed and would like to explore training, professional development opportunities, or simply find a better job.

The WIB is currently registering businesses, organizing sponsorships, and inviting county high schools, colleges, and the general public. By raising awareness of the job opportunities available to graduating high school and college students, companies will have access to well-qualified candidates ready to enter the workforce.

Employer registration, jobseeker resources, and detailed information can be found by calling Derek Williams at 802-885-8302 or by visiting www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org.