Ellen Wood joins Kurn Hattin as director of residential services

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes welcomes Ellen Wood as its new director of residential services. Ellen joins us with 27 years of experience working in various positions in all aspects of residential life at Landmark College, most recently as resident dean and director of transition planning.

“I’m excited to join the wonderful Kurn Hattin community and be a part of an organization with a focused mission helping children learn both in and out of the classroom. The students, staff, and faculty here have given me such a warm welcome which has made my start this past January feel like I’ve been here for years and not just a few weeks,” said Ellen.

“We are delighted to have Ellen join our Kurn Hattin team as director of residential services. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in residential life that will continue to enhance the experience of every student on our campus. Ellen’s warm, compassionate, and nurturing presence is a fantastic addition to our community, and we are thrilled to have her with us,” remarked Sue Kessler, assistant executive director.

For more information, visit www.kurnhattin.org.