Elks Student of the Month, BFUHS

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Grace Waryas has been named the October Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Grace, a senior, is the daughter of Rebecca Bezanson of Bellows Falls.

Grace works hard in her classes. If a topic or unit does not come easily to her, she puts in extra effort outside of school to clarify information so as to make sure that she is prepared for class. A bright and creative young woman, Grace possesses a strong work ethic and is dedicated to doing well. She is a trustworthy student who can be relied on to produce thought-provoking and creative work.

Sensitive to others, Grace goes out of her way to help when she can. Perhaps one of her greatest personal qualities is the unusual sense of humility that she possesses. Grace almost always accepts praise for all of her accomplishments with modesty. Grace is a born leader with a “take-charge” personality.

Grace has a passion for activism and for improving the lives of others. She has served as a valuable member of the BFUHS Student Council as President for the 2022-23 year. She has worked hard to organize school and community activities through her role on Student Council.

BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Grace represent us this month with this award.