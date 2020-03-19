Elks Lodge 1560 secures grant for the Veterans Place

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Springfield Elks Veterans Chairperson Vicki Siliski applied for a Spotlight Grant through Elks National for the Veterans Place in Northfield, Vt. She received back a sum of $2,000 for her efforts.

The grant is for homeless veterans at the Veterans Place home in Northfield to provide them with useful items. For this project, the $2,000 is going to help the home to purchase new box springs and mattresses for 26 rooms. This amount won’t buy for all 26 rooms, but it will go a long way to help them complete their project.

The home was formally the Northfield Hospital, which was turned into a home for homeless veterans trying to get back on their feet. The veterans may stay there for two years and then the home will help them by donating things for their next home or apartment. They supply them with kitchen utensils, furniture, and goods to set up their home. This program is helped by the VA Hospital in White River Junction, who screens the applicants from their patients.