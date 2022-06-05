Elks Lodge 1560 presents school with new flag

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A Springfield Elks Lodge member noticed that the American flag flying at Union Street School was very frayed and needed to be replaced. A flag was ordered and on Thursday morning, May 26, a new flag was presented to the school by Lodge member Jackie Driscoll-Page. A ceremony ensued wherein three members of the fifth grade class took down the old flag and folded it in military style. Then they launched the new flag with their classmates looking on.

A letter was read to the fifth grade students from Exalted Ruler Ed Knoras inviting them to the Lodge’s Flag Day ceremonies held at the Lodge on June 12.