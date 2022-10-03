Elks GER visits Springfield Lodge

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 recently entertained the visiting Grand Exalted Ruler (GER) 2022/2023, Bruce Hidley of Watervliet, N.Y. As GER for the Elks, Hidley will spend the coming ensuing year visiting the Elks Lodges of all Elk State Presidents in the U.S. This year’s Vermont State Elks President is from Springfield Elks Lodge 1560. Jim Kirkwood was elected Vermont State Elks President in May of 2022, at the Elks State Convention in Saratoga, N.Y.

Special guests in attendance were 2020/2021 past GER Paul Ryan, past GER and Grand Lodge Sponsor of Vermont David Carr or Ticonderoga, N.Y., and Special Deputy for the GER Robert Campo of Barre, Vt.