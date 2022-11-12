Elks “Free Throw Contest”

REGION – The Elks Basketball “Free Throw Contest” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 9:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Middle School, 15 School St., Bellows Falls, Vt.

This event is open to all participants ages 8–13, from the Bellows Falls Union area through the Fall Mountain region. The event will consist of 25 free throws, with trophies handed out to the first and second place finishers of each division. Wear sneakers, t-shirt, gym shorts, or a team uniform.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for registration and the event starts at 10 a.m. This event is sponsored by Elks Lodge #1619. First place shooters will move on to the District level on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Windsor, Vt.