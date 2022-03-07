Elinor M. Currie, 1932-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On March 2, 2022, Elinor M. (Stewart) Currie, of Springfield, Vt., passed away at Cedar Hill Memory Care Center in Windsor, Vt. She was 89. She was born in Springfield on Nov. 20, 1932. She graduated from Springfield High School in the Class of 1950 where she was a cheerleader and had great school spirit. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, and husband of 68 years, Douglas Currie. Together they had six children.

Her life revolved around her deep devotion and abiding love for her family, her pets, and her Catholic faith. It seems only fitting that with her deep faith that she would pass away on Ash Wednesday. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Church Council, the Alter Society, Regent of the Catholic Daughters, 5th Grade Catechism Teacher, a member of the Choir and she sang as a soloist and played the organ for many funerals. She was also a long-time Eucharistic Minister who helped serve at Mass, at local convalescent homes and around the community to shut-ins and the sick and dying, all while tirelessly spreading her deep faith and spirituality to countless others. She was always happiest and most fulfilled when she was able to attend daily Mass.

She lived in Vermont her entire life and loved being a Vermonter, always enjoying the natural beauty of the Vermont countryside and the four seasons that went along with it.

In her younger years, she enjoyed skiing and golfing. Throughout her life, she enjoyed annual family vacations to Wells Beach, Maine, walking on the beach and antiquing on the way home. Antiquing was a particular passion that she shared with her husband. Together, they attended countless antique auctions and collected over 40 McKinney & Hall lithographs.

Elinor loved to travel and was fortunate enough to travel twice to Europe and even ventured into Asia going with a church group on a pilgrimage to Ephesus, Turkey. This was one of the true highlights of her life.

In the 1960s she and Doug bought and operated Brando’s Pizza in North Springfield. She had many happy memories of North Springfield and the wonderful close-knit community there.

In the 1970s she went to college to become a Medical Technologist. She worked for many years in the Springfield Hospital Laboratory and then she ran the satellite Laboratory at the Ellsworth Clinic in Chester, Vt.

One to help others wherever she was needed, Elinor will always be remembered for the question she asked the most. “What can I do to help?”

Elinor is predeceased by her husband Douglas, daughter, Linda Currie, and a son, Robert Currie. She is survived by her children: Michael Currie (married to Susan, Chester, Vt.), Howard Currie, (Springfield, Vt.), Cynthia Currie (married to Paulette Tipper, Swanton, Vt.) and Melissa Leenders (married to David, Lebanon, N.H.). She was the grandmother of three and great-grandmother of four. She is also predeceased by her sister, Deanna Shattuck.

There will be a Wake to celebrate Elinor’s life from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., Springfield, Vt., 05156 and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 Pleasant St., Springfield, Vt., 05156. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cedar Hill Memory Care Activities Fund, in memory of Elinor Currie, 492 Cedar Hill Dr., Windsor, VT 05089

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.