Efficiency Vermont seeks residents to tell their stories

REGION – Efficiency Vermont is offering rebates on home heating systems and appliances, weatherization, and financing options to Vermonters dealing with flood damage, with an emphasis on getting people’s heating systems fixed before winter. Despite continued efforts, there are a lot of unmet needs, especially in central Vermont.

According to the governor’s survey of flood-hit Vermonters, about half of the 500 people who responded to his survey do not know if they’ll have a working heating system in their home this winter. “I remain concerned” about Vermonters having their heating ready for winter, Governor Phil Scott said. “We don’t know what stage they [the heating systems] are in,” when it comes to flood-damaged homes.

Efficiency Vermont is looking for Windsor County residents to tell their story of flood damage and rebuilding, to help get the word out before winter. If you would like to tell your story, call their customer service line at 1-888-921-5990, or email info@efficiencyvermont.com.