Efficiency Vermont launches $36 million in flood recovery programs

REGION – Efficiency Vermont, alongside state and local leaders, launched $36 million in new flood recovery programs. The offers will help low- and moderate-income Vermonters and businesses replace critical home heating and hot water systems, and essential home appliances that were damaged or destroyed in the floods. The new programs offer rebates and incentives to eligible customers on qualified products up to $10,000 purchased on or after July 10. They include home heating and cooling systems, energy Star-certified hot water heater systems (including heat pump hot water systems), Energy Star-certified replacement appliances like refrigerators, freezers, clothes washers and dryers, window air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and air purifiers. Coming soon, home electric panel upgrades to allow for cold climate heat pumps and future electrification. Businesses can receive technical assistance and $1,000 bonus incentives for new, qualified kitchen, HVAC, and refrigeration equipment on up to four separate pieces of equipment. The programs augment federal help that flood-impacted Vermonters can access through FEMA. Vermonters looking to access the new programs should complete the FEMA process before participating in any Efficiency Vermont incentives, rebates, or financing offers. Receiving additional funds before completing the full FEMA process could jeopardize an individual’s FEMA application. Applicants must provide an attestation of a FEMA submission (or attestation of ineligibility), and of income at 120% or below the median area income of the applicant’s home county. Purchases must be on Efficiency Vermont’s Qualifying Products List. Rental property owners are eligible for these programs using existing Efficiency Vermont qualifications based on affordable rent levels and other factors. Renters must submit a declaration of ownership for any flood-impacted appliances signed by a landlord, but renters will not need any declaration for appliances used for remediation, health, and safety, such as air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and air purifiers. Learn more by calling 888-921-5990 or online at www.efficiencyvermont.com/floodrebate.