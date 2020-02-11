Edward Jones to host open house

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bill Stevens, a local financial advisor for the financial services firm Edward Jones, invites the public to attend an open house Feb. 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at our office at 16 The Square in Bellows Falls.

“We are happy to be part of the Greater Falls community and would like to express our appreciation for the confidence and support we receive year-round,” Stevens said.

Edward Jones provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm’s 10,000-plus financial advisors work directly with nearly 7 million clients to understand their personal goals – from college savings to retirement – and create long-term investment strategies that emphasize a well-balanced portfolio and a buy-and-hold strategy. Edward Jones embraces the importance of building long-term, face-to-face relationships with clients, helping them to understand and make sense of the investment options available today.

For more information, go to the Edward Jones interactive website at www.edwardjones.com.