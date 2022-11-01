Edward Jones Office supports Santa Claus Club Toy Drive

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Amy Duffy, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the Santa Claus Club Toy Drive Program by using her office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive.

Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, located at 41 Chester Road, Suite 1, Springfield VT 05156 during regular business hours beginning Nov. 2 through Dec. 2. Monetary gifts cannot be accepted.

“With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities,” says Duffy. “And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community.”

