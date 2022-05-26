Edward Dupell, 1956-2022

UNITY, N.H. – Edward Dean Dupell, 65, of Unity, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 12, 2022.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1956 to Thomas Dupell Sr. and Frances (Griffin) Way. He grew up with his siblings, cousins, and friends in Alstead, N.H., where his love of the outdoors and his lifelong passion for hunting and fishing was born.

As a young man, he excelled in all sports. This included boxing, where he was two-time golden glove cruiserweight southpaw champion.

His mother and family where the heart of his existence. He and his mother were passionate Celtics fans and seldom missed a game. Nor did they miss many flea and yard sales. Eddie loved the serenity and freedom of living in the mountains of Unity.

He is survived by his brother Thomas Dupell (wife Deborah), sisters Diane Mispel and Patricia Hutchins (husband Al), and nieces and nephews Tom, Patrick, Albie, Ben, Tara, and Shia.

He leaves behind many cousins and dear friends, as well as his beloved Aunt June Moore and best fur friend Blue.

He is predeceased by his mother, father, stepfather Edward Way, and sister Deborah Martin.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove Rd., Alstead, N.H., followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Third Congregational Church, River St., Alstead, N.H.