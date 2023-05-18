“Educated” at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Pick up a copy of the memoir “Educated,” by Tara Westover, at Rockingham Library’s front desk today. Then join the discussion on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. on Rockingham Library’s main floor.

Tara Westover was 17 before she set foot in a classroom. Born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho, Tara prepared for the end of the world by stockpiling home-canned peaches and sleeping with her “head for the hills bag.” In the summer she stewed herbs for her mother. In the winter she salvaged metal in her father’s junkyard. Throughout her childhood, Tara never saw a doctor or set foot in school.

When Tara becomes determined to expand her world through education, she wavers between her deeply ingrained principle of family loyalty, and her desire for a different kind of life.

“Hard to put down” and “very powerful” are some of the comments shared by Rockingham Library’s patrons. “Educated” is a New York Times Bestseller.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270, or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.