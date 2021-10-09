Edgar May teams up with Soldiers’ Angels to collect Halloween candy

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year, millions of pounds of candy end up in the trash after Halloween. From overbuying to kids collecting more than they can eat while Trick-or-Treating, candy is wasted across the country. This year, Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is participating in a program that will help our community produce less waste after Halloween while also showing our support for our service members and veterans.

Soldiers’ Angels, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, hosts an annual collection drive for excess Halloween candy. The organization ships the candy to deployed service members around the world for a sweet treat from home. They also utilize their “Angel” volunteers to distribute candy to veterans of all eras in VA Hospitals across the country.

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is proud to team up with the national organization to get our local community involved with giving back to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. Our organization has registered with Soldiers’ Angels to be an official drop-off site for Halloween candy. Once our collection drive is over, the Edgar May will donate all collected candy to Soldiers’ Angels where it will be packaged and shipped to deployed or distributed in VA Hospitals.

The vision of Soldiers’ Angels is “May No Soldier Go Unloved.” Although the gesture of handing out miniature candy bars may seem small, the impact that small gesture can have on troops and veterans is huge.

Our collection drive will run until Nov. 11, 2021. Stop by our location at 140 Clinton St. in Springfield, Vt., to drop off your candy donation.

For more information on the program, or if you are interested in registering your business as a drop-off site, visit www.SoldiersAngels.org/TreatsForTroops. For more information on the Edgar May, email Vallery at memberservices@edgarmay.org or call 802-885-2568.