Edgar May gives Springfield first graders their First Fins swim lessons

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Dec. 20, the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center presented Springfield first graders with a First Fins certificate for one free four-week session of Starfish Swim School group swimming lessons.

The Edgar May Center has been offering the First Fins program since 2008. Through First Fins, children will learn the basics of water safety, including safe behaviors when enjoying any bodies of water, including the beautiful rivers, ponds, and lakes throughout Vt.

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of death in children under the age of 14. However, participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning among children and young adults.

In addition to safety, swimming lessons give children the skills to feel confident and comfortable in the water, and introduces them to a lifelong activity. “Learning to swim can provide the skills needed to join recreational swim teams such as our Stingrays Swim Team, as well as future certifications for lifeguard training and to become a swim instructor for future generations,” says Zoe Lirakis, Aquatics Coordinator. “Swimming is a skill and an enjoyable sport that can last a lifetime.”

“The mission of the Edgar May Center is to provide area residents with the opportunities and resources necessary to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. This is an important skill for children to learn, and we are happy to provide children in our community with this opportunity,” said Christian Craig, Executive Director.

The First Fins certificates were delivered to first grade students this week and can be redeemed for any of the Edgar May’s group swim lessons prior to the end of September 2023. To register for a swim session, please call the Edgar May Center at 802-885-2568. For more information about our group swim lesson offerings, go to www.edgarmay.org.

Interested in bringing First Fins to your school? Contact Christian Craig at 802-885-2568 or ccraig@edgarmay.org.