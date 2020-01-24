Easter Fest 2020 planning is underway

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Easter Fest 2020 planning has begun. The theme for this year will be “Joy to the World” with a direct tie in from the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas to the resurrection of Jesus at Easter. Leaders of the event will be Rev. George Keeler as chair, Warren Cross organizing set-up and take-down, and Rev. Malcolm Fowler coordinating the information tables and games. Judy Stern and Crystal Pudvah will be canvassing local businesses for raffle prizes and financial support.

This will be the third Easter Fest celebration at the Riverside Park in Springfield, Vt., and, as usual, all food and activities are free. In addition to the Easter egg hunts for all ages, there will also be games for children and free food for everyone. All ages are welcome. Food and games will start at 11 a.m. and the Easter egg hunts will begin at noon. Raffle tickets will be given out as people arrive and can be used to try to win any of the various prizes. Winners will be drawn during the Easter egg hunts, and they must be present to claim their prizes between 1-2 p.m.

The first year attendance was about 1,000 people with 600 adults and 400 children. Attendance last year was much lower due to the heavy downpour with only about 600 people in attendance. This year, we hope to exceed the first year attendance.

This event is sponsored by the Association of Springfield Area Churches and in the past we have had nine churches involved in the planning and hosting of this event: North Springfield Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Precision Valley Baptist Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, First Congregational Church UCC, the Church of Christ, the United Methodist Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Financial contributions can be made to the Association of Springfield Area Churches with a note specifying the Easter Fest. The next planning meeting will be Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the North Springfield Baptist Church.

Note that the Easter Fest 2020 will be held Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.