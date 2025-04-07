Easter Church Services 2025

REGION – Below is a list of Easter Week church services held throughout the local area. This list will be updated periodically.

First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St.

Maundy Thursday White Supper and Communion, Thursday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m. Sunrise Service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Easter morning, April 20, at 6:15 a.m. Breakfast to follow at the church. Traditional Easter service will be held Easter morning, at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 US Route 5

Holy Thursday soup meal at 5 p.m., service at 6 p.m. Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday, sunrise service at 6 a.m., at Mayo Building at Kurn Hattin Homes; and 10 a.m., at the church. A special guest visitor will hand out gifts at the end of the service. The Rev. Richard O’Donnell serves as the pastor. All are very welcome.