Eagle found on Lake Rescue

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Jan. 21 Game Warden Tim Carey received a report of a dead bald eagle on the ice on Lake Rescue in Ludlow. While retrieving the eagle Carey noticed blood on the birds feathers.

He took the eagle to Eastwood Animal Clinic in Rutland who gave it an X-ray free of charge. The X-ray showed there was a pellet from an air rifle lodged in the bird’s leg.

The eagle was sent in for an autopsy, which revealed that the pellet was from an old wound and was in fact not related to the animal’s death. It was stated that it looked like “the eagle died from a massive internal bleeding of unknown origin.” It is currently suspected that is was caused by an anticoagulant rodenticide toxicity. This would most likely happen if the eagle ingested an animal that had recently ingested rat poison. Final reports are still in progress.

Carey mentioned that the eagle was a 12-year-old female. It cannot be confirmed whether or not the eagle was one of the breeding pair on Lake Rescue.