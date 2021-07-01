Dump Daze flea market returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the return of the Dump Daze flea market starting Saturday, July 3. The reopening is after a year of hiatus with the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions placed on the church by the Diocese.

This popular event will occur every Saturday until the “snow flies” and is entirely free. Vendors may arrive and set up at 8 a.m. Closing is at the vendor’s discretion. We ask that no animals be offered for sale or giveaway. Restroom facilities are available, and we ask that people abide by the posted regulations.

Dump Daze is located on the church grounds at 33 Fairground Road in Springfield. This is an extremely high traffic route on Saturdays to the local recycling center. We ask that folks abide with any Covid-19 related requests asked of them. Please call 802-885-2972 with any questions. Leave a message if necessary.