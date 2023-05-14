Dump Daze Flea Market returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the return of the “Dump Daze” Flea Market starting Saturday, May 27. This popular event will occur every Saturday until the “snow flies”. There are no set-up or entry fees. The event is entirely free.

Vendors may arrive and set up at 8 a.m. Closing is at the vendor’s discretion.

Restroom facilities are available. Vendors must furnish their own tables, etc., and leave no items behind at the end of their day. No animals may be offered for sale or giveaway, and vendors must abide by the posted regulations.

Dump Daze is located on the church grounds at 33 Fairground Road in Springfield. Directional signs will guide the public. This is an extremely high traffic route on Saturdays to the local recycling center.

Please call 802-885-2972 with any questions. Leave a message if necessary.