“Dump Daze” flea market returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the return of the “Dump Daze” flea market, starting Saturday, April 30. This popular event will occur every Saturday until the “snow flies.” There are no set-up or entry fees. The event is entirely free.

Vendors may arrive and set up at 8 a.m. Closing is at the vendor’s own discretion. Restroom facilities are available. Vendors must furnish their own tables, etc. and leave no items behind at the end of their day. We ask that no animals be offered for sale or giveaway and that vendors abide by the posted regulations. We also ask that folks be “Covid Conscious.”

“Dump Daze” is located on the church grounds at 33 Fairground Road in Springfield. This is an extremely high traffic route on Saturdays to the local recycling center. Please call 802-885-2972 with any questions. Leave a message if necessary.