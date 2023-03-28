Drug Take-Back Day slated for April 22

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. – On Saturday, April 22, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, local, and state law enforcement agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The Take-Back Day event is free and anonymous, no questions asked, with drop-off sites located throughout Windsor County.

Newly appointed Windsor County Sherriff Ryan Palmer shares, “This is a tremendous opportunity to get unwanted medication out of people’s home and keeping it from falling into the wrong hands. We are incredibly grateful to be participating in such an impactful program.”

Supported by public health coalitions, Take-Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the U.S. that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Since inception of the Take Back Days, towns across Windsor County and the state have worked diligently to expand access to permanent drug collection units. Windsor County’s efforts align with the VT Department of Health’s “Do Your Part” campaign – asking residents to safely use, store, and properly dispose of any unused or expired medications.

Residents participating in Drug Take back on April 22 have the opportunity to learn more about permanent collection such as locations of drop boxes, hours of operation, and what medication types are accepted.

Where to go

The following police departments in Windsor County will serve as drop-off sites on Take-Back Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 : Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Norwich, Royalton, Springfield, Windsor, and Woodstock. In addition, Weathersfield Transfer Station will host a site (operated by the Weathersfield Police Department).

The Take Back Day and permanent collection services are free to use. Powders and patches are accepted in addition to pills and capsules. Medication return venues are supported in part by the Green Peak Alliance, a regional network that promotes healthy communities in East Central Vermont.

In October of 2022, Windsor County Deputies emptied drop boxes at local police stations and took for incineration 291 pounds of medications collected. At any time throughout the year, households in Windsor County may take advantage of the permanent drop-boxes in the lobbies of the following Police Departments: Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Royalton, Springfield, Windsor, and Woodstock. For a complete listing of locations and hours of operation, visit: www.twinstatesafemeds.org.

For more information about Take-Back Day, visit www.dea.gov or call the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department at 802-457-5211.