Drug Take-Back Day canceled for April 25, 2020

REGION – Due to the COVID-19 health emergency, the spring 2020 Prescription Drug Take Back Day, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been canceled. However, there are still opportunities to return unwanted or expired medications.

Medication return boxes are available for drop-off throughout Windsor and Orange counties. Supported by public health coalitions, drop-off boxes aim to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the U.S. that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

The following locations serve as drop-off sites: Green Mountain Pharmacy, Greater Falls Pharmacy, Ludlow Pharmacy, Springfield Pharmacy, Gifford Health Care, Chester Police, Hartford Police, Ludlow Police, Royalton Police, Springfield Police, Windsor Police, Woodstock Police.

The permanent collection services are free. Medication return venues are supported in part by the Green Peak Alliance, a regional network that promotes healthy communities in east central Vermont.

For more information, visit www.dea.gov or call the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department at 802-457-5211.