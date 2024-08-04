Dot art at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m., Join Wendi Germain at the Springfield Town Library for a fun-filled, two-hour session of dot painting.

Dot art is a unique style of painting that involves creating an image by using dots of paint instead of brush strokes. Wendi is a self-taught artist who was born in Springfield, and currently lives on the dirt roads of Chester. She discovered her passion for art when she realized that planning wasn’t necessary for creating beautiful artwork. Wendi loves the unexpected results she gets from each piece, and she starts every project with no preconceived notions.

Wendi is excited to share her creativity with you, and hopes to inspire others to find the same joy she has found in art.

This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, and signup is required. Please visit our calendar of events to reserve your spot at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.