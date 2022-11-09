Dorothy Stankevich, 1924-2022

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Dorothy “Skip” Stankevich passed away at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at the age of 97, surrounded by her family. Born to Willis and Carrie (Grout) Bates on Dec. 29, 1924 in Weathersfield, Vt., she attended Weathersfield schools and graduated from Brattleboro High School, Class of 1942.

In 1948, she married Carl Stankevich and they had two sons, Ervin and Michael. They began their married life in Lower Amsden and moved to Springfield, Vt. when the North Springfield Flood Control Dam forced their relocation. In 1974, they returned to Skip’s family’s farm in the Greenbush area of Weathersfield.

Dorothy was a driven and motivated woman and worked tirelessly in her career. She began at Bryant Grinder as a Rosie the riveter during WWII. Later, she was the manager of the Sears Store in Springfield for many years. After retiring from Sears, she worked as a bookkeeper for a law office for a short time.

Dorothy was very community minded and very active with the Town of Weathersfield for many years. She served as Interim Librarian at the Weathersfield Proctor Library, as Justice of the Peace, as a member of the Historical Society, and Secretary of the Plain Cemetery Association.

She was a member of the Home Dem Club and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed genealogy, did the family tree, and wrote the book “From the Mayflower to Greenbush.” After her retirement, she traveled extensively around the United States and abroad. Her passion was reading.

She is survived by two sons, Ervin Stankevich and Michael Stankevich; three grandchildren, Edward Stankevich, Alexis Stankevich, and Lindsay Hennekey. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and an extensive extended family.

She was predeceased by her husband Carl, one brother, Ervin Bates, and one sister, Evelyn Antonivich.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. from 2–4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at the Davis Memorial Chapel. Rev. Gerry Piper will officiate. Burial will follow in the Plain Cemetery in Perkinsville, Vt.

Following the burial, a reception will be held at the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Weathersfield Proctor Library, P.O. Box 519, Ascutney, VT 05030, or to the Weathersfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 126, Perkinsville, VT 05151.