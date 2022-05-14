Dorothy Allen, 1929-2022

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Dorothy May Allen, 93, of Back Westminster Rd., died at her home Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Tewksbury, Mass., the daughter of Stacy Yuska. She grew up in Westminster, Vt. and was a 1947 graduate of the Bellows Falls High School.

On May 14, 1948, she married John Herbert Allen, who predeceased her in 2003. Together they raised four children. Their home was filled with love, which spread throughout the community. John pastored the Christian Family Circle Church, and she served by his side, counseling and teaching for over 50 years. Together they co-founded Camp Blessing in Saxtons River, a Christian camp for teens and people with special needs. In 1956 John and his three brothers started Allen Brothers with Dorothy by their side. She worked as the bookkeeper and “go to” person for just about everything, until she retired at the age of 90.

Dorothy was lovingly known as DooDoo. She was a great listener and mentor to so many people through family, church, and her work at Allen Brothers. Her greatest gift was hospitality; welcoming anyone in need with a safe place to stay and always, always a warm delicious meal. She was a mom to many people, but her greatest joy was being a grandmother. She wrote the best cards to her grandchildren, telling each of them how much they meant to her and leading each one to believe they were her favorite! Her love for her family was matched only by her love for the Lord.

She is survived by her daughter Juanita Oftedahl and her husband Doug, her sons Craig Allen and his wife Mary, Lance Allen, and Timothy Allen and his wife Stacey. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brooke Oftedahl, Clint Oftedahl, Joshua Allen, Leigha Allen, Sydney Allen and Kyle Aldrich, Matthew Allen and his wife Jetts, Harrison Allen and his wife Brittany, Whitney Baker and her husband Justin, and five great-grandchildren.

There will be a funeral service on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Christian Family Circle Church in Westminster, Vt., followed by a burial with her husband in the new Westminster Cemetery, Westminster, Vt. Calling hours will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 from 6–8 p.m. at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory can be made to Westminster Cares, 3534 US Route 5, P.O. Box 312, Westminster, VT 05158 or Bayada Hospice, P.O. Box 8081, Brattleboro, VT 05301.