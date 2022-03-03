Doris H. Wilkins, 1938-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Doris H. Wilkins, 83, a lifelong Ludlow resident, transitioned on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. She was born Oct. 9, 1938 in Ludlow, Vt., the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Holcomb) Wilkins of Ludlow. She attended schools in Ludlow, graduating from Black River High School and later graduating from Rutland Business College.

Following her graduation, Doris was employed as a secretary with an Insurance Agency in Rutland, Vt. until her retirement. Following her retirement, she worked locally at the Gill Odd Fellows Home for several years.

Doris was a very talented, self-taught seamstress. She made many special articles of clothing for her many family members, including her 20 nieces and nephews, 18 of whom survive her.

Doris enjoyed her yearly vacations to Saco, Maine with her family. Her favorite place to be was in the middle of her very large extended family and all its hubbub.

Doris is survived by her sisters; Katherine Starks, Sandra (Billy) Tyrrell, and Nancy Brown, all of Proctorsville, and Sue (Ron) Bates of Cavendish, brother Kenneth Wilkins of Ludlow, and sister-in-law Joyce Wilkins of Proctorsville.

She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Donald and Albert Wilkins, sister Delores Wilkins, and brother-in-law John Starks.

A memorial service will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Calvary Church in Proctorsville, Vermont. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.