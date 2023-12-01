Doris E. Rice, 1922-2023

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Doris E. Rice, 101, of Saxtons River, passed away on Nov. 29, 2023, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. Doris was born March 20, 1922, in Athens, Vt., to Raymond and Pearle (Torrey) Haley.

Doris attended schools in Grafton and Cambridgeport, Vt. Doris worked at the Mary Meyer Toy Company in Townshend, Vt., and retired from Readex in Chester, Vt. Doris loved cats, and sending cards to people, and she had an outstanding memory for dates. Doris was also known for keeping up with current events and news. She was also a fan of Bernie Sanders.

Doris is survived by her daughter Iris Haley of Sommerville, Mass., and one brother Bernard “Pete” Haley of Grafton, as well as several nephews and nieces.

Doris was predeceased by her parents, and siblings Charlotte, Gertrude, Merton, Lewis, Cecil, Gordon, Ruby, and Lawrence.

Visiting hours will take place on Monday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, with a graveside service starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Saxtons River Village Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Department, or to the Bellows Falls Senior Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt.