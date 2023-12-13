Donations to Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity matched until Dec. 31

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Housing costs have skyrocketed. Interest rates are high. Financing is out of reach for many. Families live in inadequate housing.

For over 20 years, the Greater Springfield Area Habitat for Humanity (GSAHFH) has been actively addressing the housing problem. Habitat volunteers have built 12 homes in the greater Springfield Area, which are now occupied by deserving families who would not have been able to own a home any other way. Habitat’s mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

Each family must put in at least 500 hours of “sweat equity,” labor helping to build or rehabilitate their own home. They must take a financial management course, and work beside Habitat volunteers to complete their home. Upon completion, they pay back an interest free mortgage.

With so many families unable to find decent, affordable housing, the GSAHFH is looking to start another home. But, to do so, the support of the community is needed. Money, volunteers, people with ability in building, finance, fundraising, finding potential building sites, or homes to rehab or donate are needed. Habitat is appealing to the community now to help make a dream come true for another deserving family.

Help us reach our goal of raising $10,000. Local contributions in the Springfield area made before Dec. 31 will be matched up to $5,000. Checks must be made out to the local affiliate: Greater Springfield VT Area Habitat for Humanity, and sent to Greater Springfield VT Area Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 143, Springfield, VT 05156.

Please contribute now, while it doubles the impact.