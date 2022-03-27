Donation allows for more BRAT river testing

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – We love our rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds… as do the fish! Healthy water is vital to the recreational enjoyment of our waterways, as well as their ecological integrity and shoreline property values. Volunteers with the Black River Action Team will once again be collecting data on water conditions around the region in 2022, as part of the group’s tenth year of “River Dipping.” Thanks to a generous donation of $1,000 from the Greater Upper Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited, BRAT’s River Dippers will be able to perform several field tests at more than 50 sites this year, starting at the end of April, 2022.

GUVTU’s donation allowed BRAT Director Kelly Stettner to purchase kits for testing nutrient levels as well as pH, and will also cover the lab fees for a whole summer of bacteria testing at Twenty-Foot Hole, a popular swimming hole in Reading on the North Branch of the Black River.

Learn more about BRAT’s many programs by email at blackrivercleanup@gmail.com, or leave a voice mail at 802-738-0456. Check out Greater Upper Valley Trout Unlimited at www.greateruppervalley.tu.org.