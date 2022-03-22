Donald Mack, 1950-2022

WALPOLE, N.H. – Donald “Houlie” Ernest Mack Jr., 71, passed away at home March 13, 2022, in Marlow, N.H. Donald, better known as Houlie to most – was born Sept. 15, 1950, the son of Donald Mack Sr. AND Verna Winot in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Donald graduated from Fall Mountain and went on to pursue a career in plumbing, working at Steve James Plumbing. He then spent a long career at Hubbard Farms, first as a truck driver and then ending his career in the hatchery. He also worked part time at Tole’s Sunoco. Donald loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and spent many weekends simply getting on his bike and going wherever the road took him. He traveled all over New England and could speak with great authority on almost any road. Donald spent most Saturday nights throughout the summer months at either Monadnock Speedway or Claremont Speedway with friends and was an avid fisherman. His hobbies were second only to his family – he spent as much time as he could with his children and grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his son Dan Mack and wife Jessica of Marlow, N.H., his daughters Lisa Mack of Chesapeake, Va., and Ashley Cote of West Bradenton, Fla., his brother Chris Mack, and his two sisters, Cindy Wendel of Chester, Vt., and Brenda Pierce of Springfield, Vt., along with five grandchildren – Kalea Ezequelle, Adrianna Cote, Alexis Cote, Cameron Lowery, and Alyssa Mack. He is predeceased by his parents, his son Kyle Mack, and his brother Michael Mack.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Visiting hours will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the service at 4 p.m. at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT. The burial will follow at Walpole Village Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. There will be a post-service gathering to be announced at a later date.