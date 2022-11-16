Donald L. Wilcox Jr., 1967-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Donald L. Wilcox Jr., 55, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Nov. 2, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif. He was born March 6, 1967 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Donald and Sarah ( Fuller ) Wilcox. Don graduated from Leland and Gray in Townshend, Vt., Class of 1985.

Donald served in the United States Air Force, serving in Iraq.

He served in the Vermont Air Guard for 18 years before relocating to California where he had been employed as a Civilian Contractor at the Edwards Air Force Base since 2005.

Don enjoyed target shooting and attending the yearly Ammo Conference; he enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons and collecting guns and antiques. Don was an organ donor.

He is survived by his parents Donald Sr. and Sarah Wilcox of Springfield, Vt.; two sisters, Kelly L. Wilcox of North Springfield, Vt. and Tracy Wilcox-Parsons and her husband Jonathan of Milton, Vt.; four nieces; and one nephew.

He was predeceased by paternal grandparents Frank and Ada Wilcox; maternal grandparents Kenneth and Doris Fuller; and uncles Kenneth Fuller and Lester Fuller.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2023.

Don had a love of Husky dogs so any donations may be made in his memory to Shadow Husky Animal Rescue 27851 Bradley Rd # 130m Menifee, CA 92586.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.